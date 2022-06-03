Are you looking for a new gig? You’re in luck because the Edmonton International Airport is holding a huge job fair today.

The fair will feature some of the airport’s tenants and aviation partners. To keep up with increasing travel demands, companies are looking to hire multiple candidates for a variety of available positions.

According to the EIA, 20 companies are participating, with approximately 100 positions they’re looking to fill.

Companies taking part in the job fair include Air Canada, Flair Airlines, The Canadian Brewhouse, Starbucks, and Fairfield by Marriott.

You might also like: 21 companies hiring hundreds of stellar positions in Edmonton this June

The City of Edmonton is hiring this June and some jobs pay up to $146K

13 places you can fly to from Edmonton for under $100 on Swoop

Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes, cover letters, and photo ID. Please wear a mask while inside EIA.

It’s suggested you park in the hourly parkade for the airport terminal; parking vouchers will be provided for all attendees.

EIA Job Fair

When: Friday, June 3 from 12 to 7 pm

Where: Amsterdam & Reykjavik Rooms inside the EIA terminal on the third-floor mezzanine overlooking the runways and apron areas.