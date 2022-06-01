The City of Edmonton is hiring this June and some jobs pay up to $146K

It’s the start of a new month and why not kick it off with a new job? Well, The City of Edmonton is hiring this June and some jobs pay up to $146,000.

The City is hiring dozens of jobs this month, and we have highlighted some of the highest paying that are being offered. If none of the ones listed peak your interest, you can check out the full list of jobs the City of Edmonton is offering here.

Mobility Data Analyst

Salary: $90,462 to $114,303

Who Should Apply: Reporting to the Supervisor, Transit Monitoring and Analysis, the primary purpose of the Mobility Data Analyst position is to add values to the mobility data and other additional data that is being acquired by the Monitoring and Analysis team. Other tasks include conducting data analysis, developing and managing Business Intelligence reports and dashboards, and conducting research and analysis on new mobility data.

Apply here

Accounting Assistant

Salary: $55,499 to $69,647

Who Should Apply: As the Accounting Assistant you will have the opportunity to apply your knowledge of accounting principles and practices to complete the Accounts Payable cycle process, including assisting with the Corporate Credit Card Program and performing vendor account reconciliations. Other tasks include reviewing and processing exceptions for invoices and credits submitted in Ariba and responding to internal and external customer queries in a timely manner.

Apply here

Developmental Arborist

Salary: $30.720 to $31.575 (Hourly)

Who Should Apply: This position will have you operating aerial bucket trucks for the purpose of pruning and maintaining trees as a Developmental Arborist and assisting Certified Arborists in daily operations. Tasks include operating equipment related to urban tree care, pruning trees to develop and maintain tree health, tree removals, hazard tree removals, and responding to emergency storm-related work.

Apply here

Data Scientist

Salary: $85,443 to $122,061

Who Should Apply: If you are game to improve data-driven decision-making and solve real-world problems, this position is for you. Other tasks include proposing, designing, and analyzing machine-learning algorithms that can be applied within operational settings, transforming data into actionable insights to drive innovation and modernization, and reviewing and providing subject matter expertise and feedback on existing policies and procedures in order to improve existing processes and safeguard information.

Apply here

Teamster, Fort Edmonton Park (Historical Worker)

Salary: $22.174 – $31.097 (Hourly)

Who Should Apply: Grab the reins and embark on an exciting journey this summer as a Teamster at Fort Edmonton Park. Work with draft horses, light horses, and ponies to operate pony rides and horse-drawn wagon rides, perform and demonstrate teamster duties with a historical context using historically correct tools and techniques, groom, clean, feed, and care for the draft animals to ensure they are presentable to the general public at all times.

Apply here

Web Content Coordinator – Digital Media

Salary: $59,829 to $75,216

Who Should Apply: If you are into extensive use of social media tools like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter including posting, advertising, and analytics, this job is for you! Good things to have include experience using desktop publishing software, including InDesign, PhotoShop, and Illustrator, excellent oral and written communications skills, and demonstrated experience in writing, editing, layout, photography, and design.

Apply here

Finance Manager, Business Financial Analytics

Salary: $102,558 to $146,511

Who Should Apply: If you’re into utilizing your financial management experience including your knowledge of financial analytics and business planning development, this job is for you. You’re also expected to understand complex municipal and utility subject matter and build effective influential relationships with Council and apply knowledge or training and/or education in Finance, Business, or related disciplines, balance strategic planning with executive-level consulting and communication skills. It’s definitely on the higher end of the City of Edmonton jobs when it comes to the pay scale, too.

Apply here