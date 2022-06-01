13 places you can fly to from Edmonton for under $100 on Swoop

Summer is quickly approaching and with wildly high fuel prices, flying with Swoop from Edmonton instead of driving might even save some cash.

Luckily, there are 13 destinations across Canada and even the United States you can fly to for under $100 one-way with Swoop.

Sure, you might have to do some tinkering to find those perfectly priced dates, but hey it’s worth it to save some cash.

So pack your bags! Let’s check out all the spots you can fly to that won’t break the bank.

Abbotsford, British Columbia

You can find one-way fares from Edmonton to Abbotsford, BC, this June for as low as $49.

Victoria, British Columbia

You can find one-way fares from Edmonton to Victoria, BC, this June for as low as $49.

Las Vegas, Nevada

You can find one-way fares from Edmonton to Las Vegas, NV, this June for as low as $99. Vegas pool parties here we COME!

Palm Springs, California

You can find one-way fares from Edmonton to Palm Springs, CA, this winter for as low as $99. Escape the cold winters and book ASAP!

Hamilton, Ontario

Once you sift through the busy summer season, you can find plenty of one-way fares from Edmonton to Hamilton, ON, this fall for as low as $69.

Toronto, Ontario

Similar to the situation for Hamilton flights, once you sift through the busy summer season, you can find plenty of one-way fares from Edmonton to Toronto, ON, this fall for as low as $69.

San Diego, California

You can find one-way fares from Edmonton to San Diego, CA, this June for as low as $99.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

You can find one-way fares from Edmonton to Winnipeg, MB, this August for as low as $69.

Nashville, Tennessee

You can find one-way fares from Edmonton to Nashville, TN, this June for as low as $99.

Comox, British Columbia

You can find one-way fares from Edmonton to Comox, BC, this June for as low as $49.

Ottawa, Ontario

Once you sift through the busy summer season, you can find plenty of one-way fares from Edmonton to Ottawa, ON, this fall for as low as $49.

Kelowna, British Columbia

You can find one-way fares from Edmonton to Kelowna, BC, this June for as low as $49.

London, Ontario

Once you escape the sky-high summer rush prices, you can find one-way fares from Edmonton to London, ON, this fall for as low as $59.

How to find and book the Edmonton flight deals:

To find the lowest cost flights, head over to Swoop and type in a departure from Edmonton (YEG) to each destination.

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations. You can adjust the trip length at the bottom.