Roundtrip flights from Edmonton to Jamaica are under $500 right now

Make your tropical dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Edmonton to Jamaica for just $493 roundtrip.

Right now, Air Canada is offering flights from Edmonton to Montego Bay in Jamaica for a mere $493 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the gorgeous island is $308 more.

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a huge amount of cash.

You escape the chilly fall weather in Edmonton and spend some time on the stunning beaches and splash around in the warm, clear ocean. How lovely!

There is also another option with Swoop if you want to pay a little more, and an Air Canada flight for much more, coming in at $842 roundtrip.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Montego Bay (MBJ) Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be at the end of November.

The lowest price we found was $493 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing November 28, returning December 7

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.