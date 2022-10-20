Roundtrip flights from Edmonton to Cuba are under $550 right now

Make your tropical dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Edmonton to Cuba for just $547 roundtrip.

Right now, Air Canada is offering flights from Edmonton to Cayo Coco in Cuba for a mere $547 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the gorgeous island is $428 more.

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a huge amount of cash.

You escape the chilly fall weather in Edmonton and spend some time on the stunning beaches and splash around in the warm, clear ocean. How lovely!

There are also plenty of Air Canada options to choose from during these dates and they are all similar in price, too.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Cayo Coco (CCC) Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be at the end of October.

The lowest price we found was $547 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing October 30, returning November 7

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.