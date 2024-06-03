Jack Michaels had an epic radio call in final minute of Oilers win

Edmonton Oilers fans who couldn’t watch last night’s nail-biting Game 6 victory on TV got an incredible call over the radio from Jack Michaels.

The 50-year-old broadcaster has been moved off the Sportsnet TV broadcast crew for the playoffs and has stepped back into his old role as the team’s PXP man on Edmonton radio station 630 CHED.

Michaels has long been a fan favourite among the Oilers faithful with his exciting and emotional style breathing life into the game for all who listen. This was put on full display in the last minute of yesterday’s Oilers victory as he counted the team down to advancing to their first Stanley Cup Final in 18 years.

When it comes to making exciting moments that much better, Michaels may have everyone else beat.

18 years in the making. No other city/atmosphere comes close. pic.twitter.com/pAPnY9CjPk — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) June 3, 2024

Everything in the call fits the moment. Michaels matches the energy of the frenzied crowd but also has a tinge of anxiety in his voice as the Stars have a few good looks on the Oilers net as they try to tie things up.

It was something that Oilers fans loved to hear and they made sure to send their appreciation to Michaels under his post.

Jack Michaels needs a Heritage Minute. — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) June 3, 2024

What a fantastic Call !! 🩵 oilers 🥅 — bobby (@bobby82719470) June 3, 2024

And THAT Ladies and Gentlemen is how you can a hockey game.

Great call Jack! — X – Kathy (@engravit) June 3, 2024

Jack, your calls literally gives me chills. You are amazing — Matt Parks (@Matt_Parks1995) June 3, 2024

Jack, your call brought tears to my eyes. Thank you. — HockeyHowie (@hockeyhowie_62) June 3, 2024

From all the fans we wanna thank you for being the best voice for the best team in the league 🧡💙 — x – Kyle⛥ (@thenorthside59) June 3, 2024

Unreal Call!!! — Banjoguy55 (@banjoguy55) June 3, 2024

The ONLY thing that sucks about being at the game is not hearing these calls! #LetsGoOilers — Monica (@MReagan3) June 3, 2024

It doesn’t appear that Michaels will be making a return to the TV crew for the Stanley Cup Final, but there is a good shot you can still hear him call games on 630 CHED if you want to experience what else he has up his sleeve.