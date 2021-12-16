It's forecasted to feel like -40 in Edmonton Friday morning

Edmontonians are pretty tough when it comes to cold winter weather, but when it’s forecasted like -40ºC, that’s no fun for anyone.

So put on layer after layer and make sure your vehicle is plugged in tonight. It’s going to be bitterly cold for Friday, December 17.

According to The Weather Network, some snow is in the forecast for today, with the wind chill remaining at -28ºC all day.

Temperatures plunge to -29ºC overnight, with the wind chill; however, it will feel like a bone-chilling -37ºC.

According to TWN, Friday morning will be sunny but wildly cold. The wind chill will be reduced to -31ºC Friday afternoon.

Friday evening also gets brutally cold, marking one of the coldest days so far this season in Edmonton.

The blast of cold is expected to linger around into Christmas. But hey, it’s not winter in Edmonton without the occasional blast of arctic air, folks!