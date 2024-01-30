2009 to now: Here's what the area around Rogers Place used to look like

Ever since Rogers Place opened its doors in 2016, the surrounding area has undergone quite a transformation, and we’re looking back at what things used to look like in this part of downtown Edmonton.

Nowadays, the arena and adjacent ICE District are hives of activity, surrounded by dozens of bars and restaurants, an upscale hotel, a casino, and office towers. But once upon a time, the area was just a sea of parking lots.

We looked on Google Maps at what Rogers Place and the area surrounding it looked like in 2009 compared to today, and it’s shocking to see what a difference 15 years can make.

Looking northwest on 104th Avenue and 104a Street, this is what Rogers Place looks like today:

Here’s what it looked like in 2009:

Looking southeast, this is what 102nd Street near 105th Avenue looks like today:

And here’s what it looked like in 2009:

If you look south on 103rd Street, this is what your view looks like today:

And this is what that same view looked like 15 years ago:

So, there you have it! Though things can sometimes feel slow to progress, looking back and seeing how much can change over the years is fascinating.