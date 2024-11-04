How to watch tonight’s Oilers-Devils game that’s not on regular TV

The Edmonton Oilers are finally back at home tonight for a game against the New Jersey Devils and you will not be able to find it on your TV guide.

Fans have become accustomed to turning on the TV and watching just about every Oilers game on Sportsnet, but that is no longer the case. Four Edmonton games this season will not be shown on traditional TV and the first of those is tonight.

Instead, tonight’s game between the Oilers and Devils will be streamed on Amazon Prime as part of its new Prime Monday Night Hockey program.

Jack Hughes and Leon Draisaitl will headline Prime Monday Night Hockey when the @NJDevils visit the @EdmontonOilers for the only time this season. Catch the action tonight on Prime Video Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA). 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/V3RfXWmtYl — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 4, 2024

This means that a brand-new crew will be working tonight’s game. Andi Petrillo will serve as the broadcast’s host while John Forslund takes over PXP duties with ex-NHLer Thomas Hickey between the benches. Shane Hnidy and Blake Bolden will join the broadcast as analysts.

To watch this game, Oilers fans will need to shell out for an Amazon Prime subscription, which is currently going for either $9.99 per month or $99 for the year.

The Amazon broadcast will provide some key differences outside of the new crew. For one, fans will be able to stream a 45-minute countdown before the game that provides a live, uninterrupted look inside Rogers Place in the leadup to puckdrop.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman is also scheduled to make an appearance in an intermission of the broadcast as well as Oilers alumni Kevin Lowe, who will be on the hockey desk. If that wasn’t enough, Oilers legend Mark Messier will also be doing a segment that delves into his illustrious NHL career.

It will certainly be a different feel for a lot of Oilers fans who have become accustomed to the Sportsnet way of things. Yet, early reviews on the Amazon broadcast have been sparkling and fans across Canada seem to like the direction it takes.

We’ll see if Oilers fans agree after tonight.