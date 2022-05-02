Stunning collection of homes to launch in established West End community

There’s a lot to be desired about settling in Alberta, with beautiful, natural landscapes at every turn, so it’s no wonder that homes in West Edmonton are in demand.

New and established communities in the area are making it an easy choice for those entering the market at all stages of life, whether first-time buyers or those who are looking for a property with more space as their family grows.

A collection of contemporary laned and front-garage homes is now coming to Edmonton’s established West End with Parkland, nestled in the Glastonbury area. The project is being brought to life by renowned home builder and land developer Brookfield Residential.

Three- and four-bedroom homes with two-and-a-half bathrooms are coming to market, and with a broad range of amenities in the local area, these residences may not be available for long.

A desirable West End location

Over the past two years, almost all of us have realized not only the importance of community but also the impact of living somewhere that places access to nature at your doorstep.

Located a short distance from lush parks, walking trails, ponds, and nature-rich green spaces, the West End is without question a favourable place to buy a home.

Parkland’s location also allows residents to easily enter roadways like the Anthony Henday and Whitemud Drive and access the shopping and amenities found at Currents of Windermere, Costco, and West Edmonton Mall.

Since the latter is North America’s largest shopping centre, family outings for dinner and entertainment are effortless to plan when you live nearby.

“Parkland was originally developed in 1998 and was a natural extension to the completed West End communities within the ring road. We were one of the first to expand outside the ring road with the development, and it was chosen because it was surrounded by a lot of natural amenities,” Rich Westren, Brookfield Residential’s senior vice president of policy and planning for Alberta, tells Daily Hive.

“At that time, we built around the existing natural amenity that was there. We enhanced the existing natural wetlands to incorporate features like ponds into the new community.” He explains how this new development, centrally located within the existing neighbourhood, is the final stage of Parkland. It completes connections within the existing community with new roadways and pathways.

“It offers a great opportunity for new home choices in proximity to the existing mature neighbourhood. We will be adding a modern twist while respecting the look and feel of the established community,” shares Westren.

Stylish, high-end home design

“Brookfield Residential selected two classic architectural styles that we felt best represented the community of Parkland,” says Emily Radkie, an architectural specialist for Edmonton at Brookfield Residential. The result? A series of homes boasting a mix of updated modern exterior styles that blend harmoniously with the original streetscape of the community.

“Essentially, our goal was to create a naturally beautiful haven, so the architectural guidelines were written to encourage traditional designs through thoughtful attention to detail. When it came time to complete this final stage, it was important that we honoured the original vision, but we also wanted to take advantage of a unique opportunity to revitalize the streetscape,” adds Radkie.

For the interior selections of each home at Parkland, Brookfield Residential’s design team curated a stylish, modern aesthetic.

“New homebuyers in the community can anticipate a variety of stunning colour palettes curated by our interior design team. It was important to the team to incorporate elements of nature from the surrounding landscape into the interior palettes,” says Nicole Markowich, interior design lead at Brookfield Residential.

This, interior designer Kristy Card says, included “imperfect handmade tiles and contemporary hardware,” while playing on depth and texture is a common theme.

“Rich wood cabinets, natural stone countertops, and a mix of metals all play a role in creating juxtaposition while remaining harmonious with the surrounding parks and ponds in the community,” notes Brookfield Residential’s interior designer for Edmonton, Kayla Boser.

An unrivalled opportunity in Edmonton

Homes in West Edmonton at Parkland are setting a new standard for West End living, and you could experience it for yourself soon as sales for the project begin in the next couple of months.

If you can already envision yourself living in this West End community, visit LiveParkland.com now to register for priority sales access.