Holloway scored a hat trick with Oilers AHL affiliate this weekend

Dylan Holloway is continuing to make a case for a late-season recall to the Edmonton Oilers.

The 22-year-old has been playing well with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors since being sent down before the NHL trade deadline. Heading into the weekend, he had 12 points in 17 games with the Condors.

On Saturday night against the Calgary Wranglers, Holloway exploded for three goals and four points for his first hat trick in professional hockey. He now has 16 points in 18 games in the AHL.

The third goal was a thing of beauty.

The hat trick-clinching goal was everything the Oilers want to see from their former 2021 first-round pick. Holloway’s ability to read the play, burst up the ice, and then make a sweet move to the backend to score are all things that made him an attractive player in his draft year. Unfortunately, those traits have not yet been able to translate to the NHL, but there is still time for that to change.

Edmonton can make four call-ups between now and the end of the season, and Holloway should see some more NHL ice before that time is up. Though the team has been hesitant to give him consistent minutes in the top six, an opportunity to at least try him there for a few games could be in the cards.

His second goal of the night was another nice one, as Holloway received a pass in the Wranglers’ zone for a partial break before putting a well-placed backhand shot past Calgary goalie Connor Murphy.

As we continue to work backwards, Holloway’s first goal also wasn’t too shabby as he ripped home a shot from the high slot, showcasing his exceptional shooting ability. The Condors didn’t share a clip of that goal, but it can be seen in the complete highlight package posted to YouTube.

Whether or not Holloway gets another crack at the NHL roster before the playoffs start, there is no doubt he will at least re-join the team as part of a group of black aces that can potentially step into the lineup in case of injury.

Expect other AHL players like Philip Broberg, Raphael Lavoie, and maybe even Jack Campbell to be part of that group when the time comes.