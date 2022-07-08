A Look Inside: $2.25M mansion with a HUGE guest house near Hinton (VIDEO)

A short drive away from the gates of Jasper National Park, this mansion in Hinton is offering the perfect place to live along with space for plenty of guests.

Sitting on nearly 21 acres, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom main house was built in 2013 and could be yours for $2,250,000.

Notice *the main house* is stated? Yeah, that’s because in addition to the more than 5,000-square-foot home there’s also a guest house on the property, which boasts nearly 3,000 square feet of living space. How gorgeous!

The main home has a massive grand entranceway with coffered ceilings, tile and hardwood flooring.

Over in the kitchen, it’s a cook’s dream, with granite countertops, a huge island with an eating bar, a gas stove, a warming drawer, a breakfast nook and a wine bar.

The living room has vaulted ceilings that tower above, a two-sided fireplace and access to the massive deck that has its own fireplace and gas line for a BBQ.

The main floor master bedroom also has access to the deck, walk-in closet, and spa ensuite with a soaker tub, walk-in shower, and heated floors. Also found on the main floor is an office, bathroom, laundry, and dining room.

Wander up the dazzling spiral staircase and you’ll find three more bedrooms.

The basement has a full wet bar with granite, raised countertops, loads of cabinets, in-floor heat throughout, and a three-sided fireplace. The family room has an electric fireplace, there is a gym/games room, a sauna, and a walk-out to a covered patio. A basement for entertaining, no doubt!

The guest house was recently renovated with all new windows, floors, kitchen, walk-in showers, appliances, and much more.

The bungalow has a kitchen stocked with stainless steel appliances, a main bathroom with a walk-in shower, and two bedrooms.

The main bedroom has another renovated bathroom with a walk-in shower and access to the solarium, which is perfect for any time of the year.

The basement has a walk-out to the yard, a large family room, bar area, another bedroom, bathroom, utility room, and laundry room with access to the gym.

