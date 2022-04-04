Edmonton loves food festivals, and the Edmonton Downtown Dining Week is definitely a highlight on the calendar.

This calendar highlight started last week on March 30 and comes to an end this Sunday on April 10.

This year has been a hit for Edmonton Dining Week, offering so many options for every type of diner to enjoy.

This year, 58 different restaurants and food spots have taken part in the festivities. Table service and fast casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you’re in.

Special deals will be going for $20, $35, $50, and even $65 for multi-course meals, from steakhouses to sushi shops. Many of the food spots on this list offer more than one option.

That means there are well over a hundred different menus to choose from.

Not only are you able to see all of the restaurants that you can go visit during this annual culinary festival, but you can also see exactly what dish each restaurant will be serving up.

You may not be able to make it through all 58 restaurants or through all of the menus, but this way you can plan the perfect way to eat your way through the 11 days.

There will also be events running through the week of dining, like taking a tour of the Downtown Farmers Market or enjoying flights of beer and tours with some of the city’s finest brewers.

Check out all the spots to try during Edmonton Downtown Dining Week.

Edmonton Downtown Dining Week

Where: Participating restaurants

When: March 30 to April 10

Price: $20, $35, $50 and $65 multi-course menus