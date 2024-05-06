Here are the cheapest second-round Oilers playoff tickets available

The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks, and playoff tickets are a hot commodity in the Alberta capital.

Tickets to this series will be in high demand as both Oilers and Canucks fans living in the city will be chomping at the bit to get inside the arena. Prices are high but still numerous enough for die-hards willing to look past the sticker shock.

Unlike the first-round, Oilers fans will have to wait until Games 3 and 4 to see their team play in Edmonton. The earliest that fans can expect the Oilers to get back to Rogers Place will be on Sunday for Game 3 and then next Tuesday for Game 4.

If the series goes the distance, the Oilers will also host a possible Game 6 scheduled for May 18. Here is a look at the cheapest tickets available on Ticketmaster for each Oilers home game this series (as of Monday afternoon):

Game 3: $343.38 (section 216, row 6)

Game 4: $314.36 (section 210, row 12)

Game 6: $335.24 (section 213, row 12)

So far, it looks like Game 3 is the most expensive home game of the series for Oilers fans. Resale tickets start at $343 and only go up from there.

Surprisingly, Game 4 looks like it is the cheapest of the bunch with resale prices starting almost $30 cheaper at $314 for tickets in the upper bowl. If either one of the Oilers or Canucks can build a 3-0 series lead, this could wind up being an elimination game.

Lastly, a possible Game 6 will also be an elimination game if it happens. Prices for that one are smack dab in the middle of Games 3 and 4, with the cheapest tickets on the resale market starting at $335.

A reminder that those tickets will be refunded if the series does not go that long.

The complete series schedule was released by the NHL last night with Games 1 and 2 being hosted in Vancouver this Wednesday and Friday respectively.

If these prices are a bit too much for your liking you can also join in on the playoff fun with a few free viewing parties that will be happening in Edmonton’s downtown Ice District. The Ice District Plaza hosts viewing parties for every playoff game alongside the Ice District Fan Park beside the arena.

For away games, you can get inside Rogers Place to watch the game on the jumbotron for just $5. The proceeds from those viewing parties go toward the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

To see all the ticket options available for each game, you can visit the Ticketmaster website.