Alert issued after hepatitis A case confirmed in food handler at Edmonton airport

Oct 18 2023, 5:03 pm
An alert has been issued by Alberta Health Services (AHS) after a food handler at the Edmonton International Airport tested positive for hepatitis A.

The worker was involved with two restaurants inside the Edmonton International Airport: Belgian Beer Café and Boston Pizza.

AHS said in a news release that the dates of potential exposure were:

  • Belgian Beer Café (1000 Airport Road, Edmonton International Airport)
  • October 5 from 2 to 9 pm
  • October 7, 8 or 11 from 4:30 pm to 12:30 am
  • October 12 from 1 to 8 pm

Boston Pizza (1000 Airport Road, Edmonton International Airport)

  • October 1 from 10 am to 6 pm
  • October 7 from 10 am to 4 pm
  • October 8 from 11 am to 4 pm

People in Alberta who consumed food or drink purchased from the above locations between those specific dates and times may have been exposed to hepatitis A and should:

  • Call Health Link at 1-888-851-1919 immediately. Health Link staff will assess your exposure risk and help book you in for a preventive hepatitis A vaccine if you are eligible. A vaccine, given after exposure, can prevent the development of hepatitis A illness.
  • Monitor for symptoms for 50 days after potential exposure.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed is also advised to monitor for symptoms of hepatitis A for up to 50 days after they last ate at either restaurant, as illness can occur from 15 to 50 days after exposure. Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus.

Symptoms include tiredness, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stools, and yellowing of eyes and skin. Some people, especially young children, may get hepatitis A infection without noticing any symptoms; however, they are still infectious to others.

