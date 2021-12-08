Back to the theatre: Tickets for Hamilton go on sale in Edmonton next week

Get excited, Edmonton! The hit Broadway musical Hamilton is coming to our city in June, and tickets go on sale next week!

The critically and commercially acclaimed musical lands in Edmonton on June 20, running until July 10 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Across Canada have just announced that single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale on December 15 at 10 am online.

Tickets will also be available through Ticketmaster.

If you are an American Express customer, you can get Front Of The Line® Presale access to tickets on December 13, 2021.

You will only be able to purchase nine tickets per account for the show. Tickets will range from $69 to $209, with a select number of premium seats available starting at $249.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on that will be announced closer to the engagement.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway.

It has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With the book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

It has won a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The show will also make stops in Calgary and Vancouver.