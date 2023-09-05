EventsNews

MASSIVE town-wide garage sale happening near Edmonton this weekend

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Sep 5 2023, 6:30 pm
MASSIVE town-wide garage sale happening near Edmonton this weekend
Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock

A massive town-wide garage sale is about to take place just northeast of Edmonton, and we can’t wait to check it out.

The Gibbons Town-Wide Garage Sale is taking place all day on September 9 in the small town of Gibbons, located 37 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

It’s one of Alberta’s largest garage sales, as the town’s population of just over 3,200 doubles in size during this massive single-day extravaganza.

Town of Gibbons

In addition to many of the town’s people opening up their garages to sell their wares, you’ll find an incredible mix of more than 200 vendors and food trucks, with a “food court” area where people can sit and relax.

Vendors can be found up and down 50th and 51st Street, as well as the adjacent side streets in the Town of Gibbons, with even more vendors found at the town’s Museum.

So check it out this weekend! You never know; you may walk away with something totally unique, and it takes place at a perfect time when students are looking to fill their new spaces with furniture.

Gibbons Town Wide Garage Sale

Where: Town centre, Gibbons, Alberta
When: September 9 from 9 am to 5 pm

Allison StephenAllison Stephen
