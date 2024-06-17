Oilers fans chant Gene Principe's name and he hilariously joins in

The lead-up to Saturday night’s Game 4 was stressful for Edmonton Oilers fans, but that did not stop them from having a good time.

That stress eventually subsided as the Oilers ran away with the game, but the mood before puck drop was surprisingly upbeat. It didn’t seem to matter that Edmonton was on the verge of elimination in the Stanley Cup Final. While there were some tense moments, most fans treated the game as an opportunity to cheer on the Oilers to an improbable comeback.

Beloved Sportsnet broadcaster Gene Principe was the beneficiary of the upbeat environment. As he did a live hit at the Shania Twain Festival of the Final concert beside Rogers Place, Principe was swarmed by Oilers fans who broke into a “We love Gene” chant.

Of course, the 57-year-old veteran broadcaster joined in.

It’s no secret as to why Oilers fans are so enamoured with Principe as he has been covering the team for over two decades and has become a staple on Oilers broadcasts. Principe is also one of the more unique broadcasters in the NHL.

Nobody quite has the style that Principe brings to the broadcast booth as he mixes an array of the most groan-worthy puns with some of the most complex skits to make his pre-game intros memorable for fans watching at home.

There is a reason why he has earned himself the unofficial nickname of the “Pun King of Edmonton.”

Fans on social media who saw Principe join in on the chants were loving every second of it.

One thing everyone can agree on — Jyrki’s Lumme (@lumme_s) June 16, 2024

He’s the best! — Rico in Barrie 🥶 (@wings_fan79) June 16, 2024

That’s the best, how can you not love him. — hockeysquare (@hockeysquare) June 16, 2024

If @GenePrincipe doesn’t go on the oilers ring of honour, I’m going to set something on fire — Tyrone (@Tubular_Meats_X) June 16, 2024

YES WE DO!!!! 💙🧡 — Teresa Ewasiuk (@SciFiCanuck) June 16, 2024

Principe marked 37 years in the broadcast industry this past March, and Oilers fans will be hoping there are many more years ahead.