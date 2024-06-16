Darnell Nurse shared moment with cousin Sarah during Oilers win

It was a night where everything seemed to go right for the Edmonton Oilers.

An 8-1 victory over the Florida Panthers gave the team new life in their Stanley Cup Final series and, although they are still down 3-1 in the series, there is a much more hopeful aura surrounding the team.

Several things turned around for the team in Game 4. They found a way to finally beat Sergei Bobrovsky, Connor McDavid exploded with a four-point night, and the power play finally found a way to get the Oilers on the board.

Yet, the biggest thing to happen might have been Darnell Nurse scoring his first of the playoffs in the second period to make it 5-1 for the Oilers. The celebration was equally as special.

DARNELL NURSE SCORES AND THE OILERS CHASE BOBROVSKY 😱 pic.twitter.com/3NxNxWzv5w — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 16, 2024

If you didn’t catch that, Nurse went toward the glass and had a brief moment with his cousin, PWHL Toronto and Team Canada star, Sarah Nurse. She was at the game to support Nurse and the rest of the Oilers as they look to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada for the first time since 1993.

Sarah appeared on the Sportsnet broadcast last night as well, where she was interviewed by Kyle Bukauskas.

“I was unbelievably hyped,” she said about her reaction to Nurse scoring. “I’m so proud of him, I love this atmosphere and I can’t wait to see him continue on, hopefully to the Stanley Cup.”

"I'm so proud of him." 🥲💙@PWHL_Toronto forward, Sarah Nurse joins @sportsnetkyle moments after her cousin scored the @EdmontonOilers fifth goal of the night. pic.twitter.com/jMfsFyDdnA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 16, 2024

The job is far from over for Nurse if he wants to be raising the Stanley Cup before this season ends. He helped the Oilers take Game 4 and will now have to be a critical part in winning the next three against the Panthers.

His goal ended an awful drought in these playoffs, hopefully, this is a sign of things to come as the series marches back to Florida for Game 5 on Tuesday night.