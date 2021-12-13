Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to view in Edmonton

Skywatchers, get ready. One of the year’s best meteor showers peaks in the late evening of Monday, December 13, and into the following morning.

The Geminids meteor shower began on December 4 and will reach its climax in Edmonton around midnight and will be at its brightest until approximately 4 am, according to timeanddate.com.

This year, fainter meteors may be washed out by a waxing gibbous moon, which is when it’s nearing a full moon and is a little over 50% illuminated.

At its peak and under perfect conditions, it’s possible to see up to 150 meteors per hour. However, NASA says the expected rate for stargazers in the northern hemisphere this year is 60 meteors per hour.

As for the forecast for Edmonton, it looks like mother nature won’t be giving us much of a break to view the shower.

According to Environment Canada, snow moves into Edmonton this evening and will continue into Tuesday, practically guaranteeing a pretty rough view for the Geminid meteor shower as it peaks tonight.

The Canadian Space Agency has some helpful tips to see the light show efficiently. They advise you to leave the city to avoid light pollution and find a clear area with no buildings or trees to block your view.

The meteor shower appears to come from where the Gemini constellation is found in the sky.

With files from Isabelle Docto.