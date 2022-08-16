Gas prices in north Edmonton are the lowest in YEG

If you are on the hunt for some lower gas prices, it looks like the best deal in the city can be found at the pumps in north Edmonton.

Prices as low as $1.222 can be found at one gas pump in northeast Edmonton, according to GasBuddy.com.

The station is located in the Newton neighbourhood, Gas Buddy said on Tuesday morning.

A flurry of low prices can be found in northeast Edmonton, all flirting in the low $1.30 range at the pumps.

Compare that to gas prices throughout south YEG, where the price at the pump is in the $139.9 to $1.469 range, with the lowest price being found at Costco.

A decrease at the pump is also expected tomorrow, according to Gas Wizard.

The price at the pumps in Edmonton is set to drop by two cents, to $1.449 on Wednesday, August 17.