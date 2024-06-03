Pump drop: Edmonton gas prices are eyeing a dip tomorrow

It might be a good idea to hold off fuelling up if you’re a driver in Edmonton because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices will drop soon.

Gas Wizard predicts prices will drop by approximately three cents per litre in Edmonton, landing at $1.469 in YEG on July 4.

It’s not all savings though, with the price of diesel in Edmonton set to rise by three cents per litre to settle at $1.539. Our neighbours to the south in YYC are set to see a rise of two cents per litre at the gas pumps come tomorrow.

You might also like: Change at the pump: Alberta's fuel tax might be adjusted next month

This $5.8M Calgary mansion has a soccer field in the basement

A massive 85' tall solar panel mural is being installed in Edmonton

So text your friends and call your parents to let them know of the good news. We have to save as much cash as possible while we save up for summer holidays!

More price changes at the pump may be in the future for Alberta, with the province’s fuel tax running the chance of seeing another adjustment come Canada Day.