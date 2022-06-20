Garth Brooks has released more tickets for his Edmonton concerts

Country music legend Garth Brooks has released more tickets for his two stops in Edmonton this weekend as part of his Stadium Tour.

For his only Stadium Tour appearance in Canada, Brooks will be performing at YEG’s Commonwealth Stadium.

Brooks tweeted Monday morning “For #GARTHimEDMONTON Ticketmaster is releasing Production Holds…Great seats go ON SALE NOW.”

Canada, Get Ready!!! The Garth Brooks World Tour is coming to an end and averaging 92,000 tickets per city! For #GARTHimEDMONTON Ticketmaster is releasing Production Holds…Great seats go ON SALE NOW https://t.co/OEGfgnBI8W See you soon #YEG -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/dyMmOuKpR7 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 20, 2022

Fans can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.ca/garthbrooks, on the Garth Brooks phone line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784), or through the Ticketmaster mobile phone app.

Tickets to the concert will cost you $104.95, all-inclusive.

Brooks first announced he would be coming to Edmonton back in April with a show at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, June 25.

Following strong demand, Brooks also added an additional show for Friday, June 25.