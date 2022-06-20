EventsConcerts

Garth Brooks has released more tickets for his Edmonton concerts

Jun 20 2022, 4:40 pm
Garth Brooks/Facebook

Country music legend Garth Brooks has released more tickets for his two stops in Edmonton this weekend as part of his Stadium Tour.

For his only Stadium Tour appearance in Canada, Brooks will be performing at YEG’s Commonwealth Stadium.

Brooks tweeted Monday morning “For #GARTHimEDMONTON Ticketmaster is releasing Production Holds…Great seats go ON SALE NOW.”

Fans can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.ca/garthbrooks, on the Garth Brooks phone line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784), or through the Ticketmaster mobile phone app.

Tickets to the concert will cost you $104.95, all-inclusive.

Brooks first announced he would be coming to Edmonton back in April with a show at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, June 25.

Following strong demand, Brooks also added an additional show for Friday, June 25.

