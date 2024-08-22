The hype for Chick-fil-A in Edmonton has been real, with diners lining up at 6 am on opening day just to be among the first to get their hands on chicken sandwiches and waffle fries in the province.

However, one of Chick-fil-A’s neighbours at West Edmonton Mall’s food court has posted a hilarious response to the huge lines building at the location.

Gangnam Street Food, a spot specializing in authentic Korean eats, took to Instagram to remind Edmontonians exactly who was there for them first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GANGNAM STREET FOOD (@yeggangnam)

The restaurant posted a video of a huge lineup outside the American chain before panning to its own restaurant across the food court, captioned, “You’ll find another girl to love and forget all about me.”

“WE WERE HERE FOR YOU WHEN YOU WERE NOBODY,” the restaurant joked.

However, Gangnam congratulated Chick-fil-A on its successful opening and added that they are “excited” to be neighbours.

It’s good to see there’s no real bad blood because the two food court favourites. If you want to check out Gangnam Street Food, it is right across the food court from Chick-fil-A.