Cafe Blackbird, one of the most popular cafes in Edmonton, has officially closed.

Known for being much more than a coffee spot, this espresso-style neighbourhood cafe had amazing food options and killer drinks.

Located right in the heart of the Crestwoodcommunity, the focus here was on making hand-crafted food and drinks.

“After nearly eight wonderful years we are sad to announce the permanent closure of Café Blackbird,” the cafe stated in a recent Instagram post.

“It has been an honour to be a part of the tapestry of the Crestwood Community. It has also been a tremendous experience with so many incredible people passing through our doors.”

“From late-night live music performances, to early morning brunches, there was never a dull moment. We are grateful to everyone who supported us over the years, your smiling faces made each and every day that much more precious,” continued the post.

“Thank you for the memories. We will miss you all.”

We will definitely miss it back, and all of the incredible food items the kitchen has made over the years, like the delicious spicy maple pulled chicken sandwich, made with blueberry and smoked corn slaw, basil pesto yogurt, and avocado in a bakery bun.

This is definitely a major loss for the city of Edmonton and to all of the loyal customers who loved it.

Cafe Blackbird

Address: 9640 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

