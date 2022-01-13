NewsWeather

Multiple collisions and slick roads reported as freezing rain hits Edmonton

Jan 13 2022, 4:52 pm
Nebojsa Markovic/Shutterstock

Freezing rain created havoc for commuters Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a warning for Edmonton and the surrounding area.

According to Environment Canada, periods of freezing rain will develop into snow later this morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

The 511.alberta.ca map shows that multiple roads and highways north and east of the city are covered in ice, with vehicles in the ditch in some spots.

The RCMP issued a road advisory for the Edmonton region due to treacherous driving conditions and ongoing collisions. They advise using extreme caution if travel is necessary.

