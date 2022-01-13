Multiple collisions and slick roads reported as freezing rain hits Edmonton

Freezing rain created havoc for commuters Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a warning for Edmonton and the surrounding area.

According to Environment Canada, periods of freezing rain will develop into snow later this morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

The 511.alberta.ca map shows that multiple roads and highways north and east of the city are covered in ice, with vehicles in the ditch in some spots.

EB Hwy16 from RR224 – RR222 near Ardrossan, Closed due to icy road conditions and vehicles in the ditch. Crews are on scene, detour on site. (7:57am) #ABRoads #yegtraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 13, 2022

EB Anthony Henday Drive North near 66 St- vehicle rollover. Expect delays. (9:02am) via @Daintre_ #ABRoad #yegtraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 13, 2022

WB Whitemud Drive at 34 St – MVC. Expect delays in the area. (7:27am) #yegtraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 13, 2022

The RCMP issued a road advisory for the Edmonton region due to treacherous driving conditions and ongoing collisions. They advise using extreme caution if travel is necessary.