Free rent and other move-in incentives offered at these Edmonton properties
Jun 10 2022, 9:40 pm
Landlords and property managers in Edmonton are continuing to offer rent incentives to prospective tenants, even as the price of rent slowly increases.
The site adds that Edmonton is a gold mine for affordable rent and incentives compared to the other big cities.
Besides months of free rent, offers include $600 Amazon gift cards, free groceries, gift cards, free Internet, free parking, $1,000 lease signing bonuses, and student/senior/military/first responders specials.
If you’re looking to move, here are several Edmonton properties offering some sweet rent incentives right now, according to Rentals.ca.
16275 51st Street NW
- Two months free rent on an 18-month lease or 50% off first and last month rent with a 12-month lease, plus 25% off TELUS Optik TV and Internet services per month.
- Special offers for seniors, military, and first responders.
11025 26th Avenue NW
- One month of free rent for one-bedroom suites.
- One-half month free rent on select two-bedroom suites and up to $300 prorated rental credit.
- 50% off TELUS PureFibre Internet and Optik TV for two years.
2610 109th Street Northwest
- $1,000 Visa gift card on a one-bedroom.
- Free TELUS PureFibre Internet and Optik TV for the first year.
- Half-month security deposit.
9837 110th Street
- One month of free rent on a 12-month lease.
- Free TELUS TV & internet for one year.
- $600 Amazon gift card upon move-in on a 12-month lease.
3624 119th Street NW
- Receive up to $2,544 off rent plus a $300 move-in bonus on select suites.
- Exclusive rates on TELUS Optik TV and High-Speed Internet.