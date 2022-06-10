Landlords and property managers in Edmonton are continuing to offer rent incentives to prospective tenants, even as the price of rent slowly increases.

Edmonton rent rates are rising, but not nearly as fast as Calgary. According to Rentals.ca’s latest National Rent Report , the average monthly rent in Edmonton in May was up almost 4% year over year for both a one and two-bedroom home.

The site adds that Edmonton is a gold mine for affordable rent and incentives compared to the other big cities.

Besides months of free rent, offers include $600 Amazon gift cards, free groceries, gift cards, free Internet, free parking, $1,000 lease signing bonuses, and student/senior/military/first responders specials.

If you’re looking to move, here are several Edmonton properties offering some sweet rent incentives right now, according to .

Two months free rent on an 18-month lease or 50% off first and last month rent with a 12-month lease, plus 25% off TELUS Optik TV and Internet services per month.

Special offers for seniors, military, and first responders.

One month of free rent for one-bedroom suites.

One-half month free rent on select two-bedroom suites and up to $300 prorated rental credit.

50% off TELUS PureFibre Internet and Optik TV for two years.

$1,000 Visa gift card on a one-bedroom.

Free TELUS PureFibre Internet and Optik TV for the first year.

Half-month security deposit.

One month of free rent on a 12-month lease.

Free TELUS TV & internet for one year.

$600 Amazon gift card upon move-in on a 12-month lease.