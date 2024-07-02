6 free and low-cost ways to access mental health help in Edmonton

Life is tough and, at times, hard to navigate. While therapy is a fantastic way to help guide you through those tough times, accessing and affording it can be a whole other story.

If you’ve encountered a situation in your life that has you looking for mental health options, we’re here to help.

Here is a list of organizations in Edmonton that offer free therapy, low-cost options, or provide assistance on a sliding scale.

Access 24/7 is an Alberta Heath Services-run program that provides a single point of access to adult addiction and mental health community-based programs. It also offers a range of urgent and non-urgent services, including screening, assessment, referral, consultation, crisis intervention, outreach, and short-term stabilization. Best of all, its doors are open daily to anyone from 8 am to 10 pm looking to drop in and speak with someone.

Address: 13211 Fort Road NW

Momentum Counselling offers virtual and in-person sessions by appointment, specializing in providing solution-focused, single-session therapy to those in need of affordable counselling. Brief, ongoing sessions are also available if your therapist determines you need additional support. Therapy sessions are determined based on income and affordability, with the sliding scale ranging from $40 to $200 per session.

Address: #132 — 6325 Gateway Boulevard

This program offers free drop-in counselling services in communities across Edmonton. It works with intern therapists, who provide single-session therapy that focuses on your strengths and abilities to create a plan. Individual, couples, and family therapy is available, and it provides referrals to additional services if needed.

Address: Locations across Edmonton; find a map here

If you’re between 16 and 25 years old, ACCESS Open Minds is a fantastic and free service where young people and families can walk in during clinic hours and be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Young people will take part in a solution-oriented counselling session and explore whether any other resources can be helpful. There are also options to return to the clinic for further individual or group services such as addiction counselling, social work consultations, employment or education assistance, or being referred to a young adult psychiatrist.

Address: 9942 108th Street NW

The Affordable Therapy Network’s website provides a wealth of online and in-person therapy options available in Edmonton, with therapists who offer sliding scale and lower-cost rates as low as $40. You can check out their directory to find your best match here.

In partnership with Calgary Counselling and Alberta Health Services, Counselling Alberta is available to all Albertans. It provides virtual counselling services with a quick turnaround time for appointments, and fees are based on a sliding scale according to income so that you’re only paying what you can afford.