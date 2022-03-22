Get ready Edmonton, the chance to take a trip to our city’s storied past at Fort Edmonton Park is quickly approaching.

The park has announced it will be opening its gates on May 21, running from Wednesdays to Sundays as well as holiday Mondays.

It will also be open during weekends in September until September 18.

Last year the park opened on Canada Day, so a start date in mid-May is music to our ears!

The park is nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, and there are plenty of fun things to check out and do while visiting.

Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

A train and streetcar can also tow you around, bringing you back in time as you wind around the park. Wagon and pony rides are also an option when you visit.

A staple of the park is the 1920s-style Ferris wheel on the grounds, sending visitors soaring above the park for the perfect birds-eye view of the area. There is plenty of classic games and carnival food to be had too.

If you are feeling a little more low-key, the Capitol Theatre is the place for you. The theatre is filled with 243 old-fashioned red velvet seats and is a complete recreation of the original theatre from 1929. It’s the perfect spot for a vintage Instagram snapshot too.

The Indigenous Peoples Experience is also a highlight of the park, offering the chance to explore life through the diversity of First Nations’ and Métis peoples’ histories, cultures, experiences, and perspectives, local to Indigenous life in the Beaver Hills, or Edmonton region. Deep conversations with over fifty Indigenous Elders, historians, educators, and community members informed the content.

Where: 7000 143 Street NW, Edmonton

When: May 21- September 18, Wednesday- Sunday (and holiday Mondays)

Tickets: Coming soon