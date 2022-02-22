7 restaurants with the best margaritas in Edmonton to celebrate any occasion

When cold months have you wishing you were under Mexico’s sun, or the summertime has you in the mood for a great Edmonton patio, you can always find margaritas to sip on.

After all, when life gives you limes, margaritas must be made.

Here are seven great places in Edmonton where you can drink margaritas.

The El Cortez features beautifully crafted Mexican cuisine, and that doesn’t stop at the margarita menu. The “margarita market” here has so many mouth-watering options, like the Hawaii 780, Blood Orange and mango, and the guava jalapeño.

Address: 8230 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

A Whyte Ave staple, Julio’s Barrio has frozen margs, premium margs, margarita flights, and the infamous bulldog. The Mexican Bulldog is a double margarita with a Mexican beer turned upside down in it.

Address: 10450 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

This laid-back painter restaurant to Tres Carnales Taqueria offers amazing food and drinks in a hip and urban environment. There’s a huge cocktail menu here, with plenty of margarita options available, of course. There are also some amazing margarita take-home kits in case you’d rather enjoy them on your own couch.

Address: 10359 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Located in the heart of downtown Edmonton, this authentic Mexican spot has a daily margarita that’s always worth ordering. Always unique, the classic Mexican cocktail goes perfectly with the much-loved food here.

Address: 10119 100a Street NW, Edmonton

The margs here are absolutely deadly in the best way possible. They have all been created with care, and are shaken with passion every single time. The menu dedicated to margaritas is made up of high quality ingredients, from the spirit to the freshly squeezed juices and the unique flavours.

Address: 10432 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

The food here is great, and the margaritas are cheap. Charging just $7 for the margaritas here, Calle Mexico is an incredibly fun environment to sip on as many house-made lime margaritas as your heart desires. Sometimes simplicity is the best way to go.

Address: 11127 107th Avenue NW, Edmonton

The margarita choices here are completely bonkers. The food menu is huge, and so are the margaritas here. Some are finely crafted, like the mezcalita options or classic on the rocks. It’s the Bulldog Xtra Grandes that are so visually stunning, with five ounces of premium tequila and a 473-ml Analog Amigo beer in them.

Address: 4035 106th Street, Edmonton

