Five & Dive, a classic dive bar concept with an epic rock-and-roll-inspired design, has some seriously cheap (and delicious) food.

Located conveniently in West Edmonton mall, this cool underground-type spot sells every single food item for just $5.95.

The menu is inspired by dishes from all over the world, with a dive bar twist, of course. This unique atmosphere is perfect for an unpretentious shopping lunch break or fun at a live concert.

If you’re worried that for this price, the food won’t be that great, the portions will be too small, or it’ll be boring, have no fear: the menu here is an absolute blast.

Shareable snacks include meatloaf cupcakes, hoison pork bao buns, deep fried bacon, mini-corn dogs, and even Dorito-crusted deep fried pickle chips, to name a few.

Donairs, tacos, fish and chips, burgers, and so much more are available on the super affordable menu as main dishes. A popular dish is the in-house smoked brisket Philly sandwich, packed with sautéed sweet onions and beer cheese sauce, all inside a garlic buttered bun.

And again, that costs less than $6!

Five & Dive is a place for rock and roll AND booze, and even that is sold for an incredible price. Select draft beers, wine, and even shots of Jager and Jack are less than $6 as well.

You don’t need to be on a budget to enjoy this rockin’ spot, but if you are on one, then it’s the perfect bar for you.

Five & Dive

Address: 1650 Bourbon Street WEM – 8882 170th Street, Edmonton

