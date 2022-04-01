Five & Dive: Enjoy cheap eats at this Edmonton dive bar and music venue
Five & Dive, a classic dive bar concept with an epic rock-and-roll-inspired design, has some seriously cheap (and delicious) food.
- You might also like:
- 8 MASSIVE food items to try at these Edmonton food spots
- 8 superior grocery stores for the best shopping in Edmonton
- Impressive multi-level cafe, eatery, and market opening soon in Edmonton
Located conveniently in West Edmonton mall, this cool underground-type spot sells every single food item for just $5.95.
The menu is inspired by dishes from all over the world, with a dive bar twist, of course. This unique atmosphere is perfect for an unpretentious shopping lunch break or fun at a live concert.
View this post on Instagram
If you’re worried that for this price, the food won’t be that great, the portions will be too small, or it’ll be boring, have no fear: the menu here is an absolute blast.
Shareable snacks include meatloaf cupcakes, hoison pork bao buns, deep fried bacon, mini-corn dogs, and even Dorito-crusted deep fried pickle chips, to name a few.
Donairs, tacos, fish and chips, burgers, and so much more are available on the super affordable menu as main dishes. A popular dish is the in-house smoked brisket Philly sandwich, packed with sautéed sweet onions and beer cheese sauce, all inside a garlic buttered bun.
And again, that costs less than $6!
Five & Dive is a place for rock and roll AND booze, and even that is sold for an incredible price. Select draft beers, wine, and even shots of Jager and Jack are less than $6 as well.
You don’t need to be on a budget to enjoy this rockin’ spot, but if you are on one, then it’s the perfect bar for you.
Five & Dive
Address: 1650 Bourbon Street WEM – 8882 170th Street, Edmonton