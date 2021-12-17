Fireworks in Edmonton will be back for New Year's Eve 2021

Fireworks will be lighting up Edmonton once again for New Year’s Eve, after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Edmonton says it will host a New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Sir Winston Churchill Square, and it will be open to the public.

The fireworks are set to be launched from the roof of the Stanley A. Milner Library, with the fireworks beginning at midnight and will be approximately 10 minutes long.

There will be no live entertainment or programming in Sir Winston Churchill Square this New Year’s Eve.

Members of the public are reminded to dress for the weather conditions, as most of the buildings in the vicinity of Churchill Square will be closed on New Year’s Eve, and opportunities to warm up indoors will be limited.

In addition to the fireworks, landmarks around the city will be colourful in celebration of ringing in 2022.

The High-Level Bridge, City Hall, Muttart Conservatory, Rossdale Power Plant and Walterdale Bridge will be lit in a multitude of colours, according to the city.