Fecal contamination forces advisory for lake northwest of Edmonton

A lake northwest of Edmonton has been put under a water quality advisory due to fecal matter, Alberta Health Services (AHS) said.

Elevated levels of fecal bacteria are currently present in the water at Iosegun Lake Provincial Recreation Area, located within the North Zone of AHS.

AHS is advising the public not to swim or wade at this beach area, effective immediately, according to a news release.

“Elevated levels of fecal bacteria were detected via testing of the lake water at this beach location. At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water at Iosegun Lake Provincial Recreation Area,” AHS stated.

“As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear, and eye infections with water contact.”

Visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir, at any time. Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the water at Iosegun Lake Provincial Recreation Area.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.