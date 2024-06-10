Father's Day 2024: Nine special feasts and treats to get in Edmonton
Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate Dad, Edmonton has some delicious feasts and treats to indulge in.
Here are some wonderful Father’s Day offerings to get in Edmonton.
Feasts
Culina McCauley: Father’s Day brunch buffet.
Sawmill: Father’s Day brunch on June 15 and 16.
Hawk Tail Brewery: Dino Dad buffet.
Hart’s Table & Bar: Father’s Day brunch and dinner with feature menu items.
Evario Kitchen + Bar: Father’s Day brunch.
Pampa Brazilian Steakhouse: Father’s Day brunch or dinner.
Transit Smokehouse & BBQ: Free chicken skins and half-price bourbon.
Doubletree by Hilton West Edmonton: Bikes and BBQ Father’s Day brunch.
Treats
Crave: Decorated cupcakes.