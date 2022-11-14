A huge life-size gingerbread house is being unveiled this week in Edmonton

It’s surely going to be a must-see this holiday season in Edmonton, with a massive life-size gingerbread house being unveiled this week at an iconic hotel.

On Wednesday, November 16, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald will launch the start of Edmonton’s festive season with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The dazzling tree is enough to get us excited for the holidays, but the hotel will also be unveiling a 20-foot life-size gingerbread house, a colossal structure brought to life after 600 hours of baking and construction.

Last year, the hotel’s culinary team built the 1915 Fairmont Hotel Macdonald as one of the gingerbread houses, with the life-size gingerbread house & gingerbread castle on display until early January.

Our brilliant culinary team have masterfully built the 1915 Fairmont Hotel Macdonald as one of this year’s gingerbread houses. Both the life-size gingerbread house & gingerbread castle will be on display at the hotel until the beginning of Jan. #exploreedmonton pic.twitter.com/4WeCdydOpR — Fairmont Macdonald (@FairmontMAC) December 14, 2021

Wednesday’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is an open-to-the-community event in support of the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, which will be accepting donations for its 2022 goal of $2.2 million for Food Hamper and Adopt-A-Teen programs.

We can’t wait to see what the theme for this year’s gingerbread house is going to be, but we are sure it’s going to be brilliant.