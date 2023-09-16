Ex-Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira agrees to contract with a new team: report

It sounds as though ex-Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira will have a new home for the 2023-24 season.

As first reported by CHEK News’ Rick Dhaliwal, the former Oiler has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Minnesota Wild.

“It’s a one-year – 2 way deal for the kid from Cloverdale,” Dhaliwal wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “There are some immigration issues; he may have to sign a PTO to just get over the border.”

Khaira, 29, was selected by the Oilers in the third round of the 2012 draft. He went on to play parts of six seasons with the Oilers, during which time he collected 24 goals and 63 points in 258 games. He also suited up for eight playoff outings during his time in Edmonton, chipping in with a goal.

After the 2020-21 season, the Oilers chose not to qualify Khaira, making him a free agent. Shortly afterward, he inked a two-year, $1.95 million deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. In 51 games this past season, he scored six goals and 14 points while averaging 1:38 minutes per outing on the penalty kill.

Khaira never has been and never will be a player that makes a big impact on the game offensively, but he can be useful as a bottom-six forward. Not only can he contribute to the penalty kill, but he brings a physical edge and doesn’t shy away from dropping the gloves when needed. He should prove to be a good depth option for the Wild should they run into injury trouble during the season.

After being eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the opening round of last year’s playoffs, the Wild are hoping for different fortunes in 2023-24. With supreme talent up front in players such as Kirill Kaprizov, Matthew Boldy, and Mats Zuccarello, they may very well be able to do just that. While by no means a gamebreaker, being able to add Khaira as a depth piece could prove helpful in their quest.