Ex-Oilers GM Chiarelli to interview for Blackhawks front office job: report

Peter Chiarelli, who guided the Edmonton Oilers as president of hockey operations and general manager from 2015 to 2019, could find himself back behind the wheel of an NHL team soon.

Chiarelli is expected to interview with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

“A number of candidates have been identified with varying levels of experience, but here’s an interesting name for you. Sources indicate that Peter Chiarelli, who is working with Doug Armstrong and the St. Louis Blues, has been contacted by the Chicago Blackhawks and will interview for their hockey operations vacancy, among others,” Dreger said on TSN’s Insider Trading segment.

“This could move very quickly. The interviewing process is expected to begin this weekend and drift into early next week.”

Chiarelli was fired from his post with the Oilers on January 23, 2019, and was eventually replaced by Ken Holland.

Under Chiarelli, the Oilers went 137-133-25. They qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs just once under his tutelage, when Edmonton was defeated in the Western Conference Second Round by the Anaheim Ducks in seven games.

Chiarelli’s most notable splashes as Oilers general manager include trading Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson in a one-for-one swap on June 29, 2016. He also traded forward Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders for forward Ryan Strome on June 22, 2017, and traded Strome to the New York Rangers in exchange for Ryan Spooner, who has spent the past three years in the KHL, on November 16, 2018.

He also traded the No. 16 and No. 33 picks in the 2015 NHL Draft to the New York Islanders in exchange for Griffin Reinhart. The Islanders drafted Mathew Barzal with the No. 16 pick, and used the No. 33 pick to trade up to No. 28 to select Anthony Beauvillier.

Chiarelli, who won the Stanley Cup as GM of the Boston Bruins in 2011, signed forward Milan Lucic to a seven-year, $42 million contract on July 1, 2016, and signed Andrej Sekera to a six-year, $33 million contract on July 1, 2015, and current goalie Mikko Koskinen to a three-year, $13.5 million contract extension on January 21, 2019 just 27 games into Koskinen’s tenure with Edmonton.

He did oversee some strong drafting for the Oilers.

Under Chiarelli’s tenure, Edmonton selected Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod in 2018, Kailer Yamamoto, Stuart Skinner, and Dmitri Samorukov in 2017, and Jesse Puljujarvi and Tyler Benson in 2016.

The Oilers also drafted Connor McDavid, Caleb Jones, Ethan Bear, and John Marino in 2015, two months after Chiarelli was hired.