Here’s who is daring to challenge McDavid in fastest skater this year

Connor McDavid is the reigning, undisputed champion when it comes to the fastest skater in the NHL.

It won’t stop seven challengers from trying to unseat the kings.

McDavid became the first player to win the event three times when he won it for a third straight year in 2019. Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders shocked McDavid in an upset in the event in 2020.

Gotta go with Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) on this one… 😂 pic.twitter.com/BchsGXsQV5 — NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2021

There was no event in 2021.

McDavid, who is fourth in NHL scoring with 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) this season, will race against Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers, Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings, Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets, Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Washington Capitals, Jorday Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, and Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings.

Larkin holds the event record of 13.103 set in 2016, when competitors received a running start from the blue line. McDavid’s best time clocked in at 13.215 in 2020.

The winner of each individual event in the skills competition receives a $30,000 prize.

Here’s a log of McDavid’s full lap times at the event.

2017 – 13.310 seconds (1st)

2018 – 13.454 seconds (1st)

2019 – 13.378 seconds (1st)

2020 – 13.215 seconds (2nd)

Leon Draisaitl will also compete in the all-star skills competition.

He’s slated to participate in the accuracy shooting event, pitting the NHL’s second-leading goal-getter against Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes, Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks, Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames, Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, and Jonathan Marchessault of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Draistail, who won the premier passer event at the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills competition, finished second in the accuracy shooting event in 2020 to Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes.

None competing against Draisaitl has more goals than his 32 snipes this season, and only Kreider, with 33, has more on the campaign.

All-Star Skills starts Friday at 5:30 pm MT on Sportsnet, ESPN, and TVA Sports.