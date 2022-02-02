Mikko Koskinen has been lights out in drastic Oilers turnaround

Mikko Koskinen took his fair share of lumps when things weren’t going well for the Edmonton Oilers.

So full marks to the keeper for helping calm the stormiest of squalls in Edmonton.

“He’s been amazing,” forward Leon Draisaitl said prior to puck drop against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. “He’s been really, really good. He’s won us games. He’s kept us in games. He’s given us a chance to come back in games. He’s been probably our best player over this last little stretch here.”

Koskinen is 3-0-1 with a 2.37 goals-against average and .926 save percentage during Edmonton’s five-game unbeaten streak, kicking off the turnaround with a 44-save performance against the Calgary Flames on January 22 to help right the ship.

“It means a lot,” Draisaitl said. “It shows his character. Hasn’t been an easy couple of weeks for him, I think. Just for him to come back, step in there every night and give us a chance and play the way that he has, it’s pretty impressive and pretty cool to see.”

It’s a stark contrast to Koskinen’s numbers during Edmonton’s extended slump: an 0-6-1 run with a 4.28 goals-against average and .855 save percentage in seven games from December 5 to January 20, and led to a bit of miscommunication from head coach Dave Tippett.

The Oilers went 2-11-2 in the 15-game stretch from December 3 until Koskinen’s backstopping against the Flames.

“He’s been great,” Edmonton blueliner Tyson Barrie said. “I think it was that first win we got back in Edmonton; he really kept us in the game and made some huge saves, and he’s been great ever since then. Guys are stoked for him.

“I know it’s not easy and it kind of feels like everybody’s all over you and the fans are on you and everything. I’ve been there. It’s nice to see him come out the other side. He’s playing great. He’ll continue that, I’m sure.”

Koskinen wins the Oilers this one… pic.twitter.com/xsmFp18CkG — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) January 28, 2022

Still, the overall numbers remain lacklustre for the 33-year-old. Koskinen is 15-8-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

The underlying numbers paint a dimmer picture, too.

He’s fourth-worst among goalies with 20 or more starts in goals saved above expected at -7.2 and a -0.006 save percentage above expected, according to Money Puck. His goals-against average better than expected is fifth-worst.

It’s why his heater, for better or worse, will likely soon be iced.

It’s also why rumours have persisted that a different goalie needs to carry the bulk of the load for the Oilers to have success.

Which means the oft-injured 39-year-old Mike Smith, who is on long-term injury reserve because of a partial tear in a tendon in his thumb, will likely be tasked with prolonging the hot streak after the All-Star break.

At least in the interim.

Leaving Koskinen on the outside. Again.

“He’s a well-liked guy in there,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. “We need to get results. He’s come back and he’s played very well.

Smitty’s close to playing, but we kind of went back-and-forth today to see if Smitty would come in, but just with the break here, we decided against putting him in one game and maybe risk him setting things back. Should be ready after the break. Koski will get one more game here.

“Hopefully he will give us another solid game.”