Do you have a project in mind for your home that you’ve kept on the back burner because you know that you could do it cheaper yourself but don’t know how to get started?

There’s a spot in Edmonton that will teach you how to tackle those projects, ensuring they won’t turn out like the shoddy jobs you’ve previously attempted via YouTube video learning.

The DIY Training Centre has a variety of classes with experts who will provide hands-on training and one-on-one coaching.

Class offerings range from beginner classes like learning the basics of power tools and interior design to courses on framing walls and building decks.

Its most popular program is a multi-day course that teaches the essentials, including how to lay out and design a project and basic home maintenance.

You’ll also learn things such as changing a tap, removing and re-installing a toilet, installing new door hardware and door repairs, grout, and mounting and hanging stuff on walls. The classes also come in co-ed or women’s only options.