Oilers exact revenge against Kings to break losing skid

After losing 4-0 to the LA Kings two weeks ago, the Edmonton Oilers exacted some revenge at Rogers Place tonight to break a three-game losing skid.

After a sleepy start to the game, the Oilers were able to come back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to defeat the LA Kings 4-2 courtesy of a third-period blast from Evan Bouchard and some insurance from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Stuart Skinner had himself a rebound as well, coming up big with a few huge saves on a second-period 5-on-3 kill.

goal number 29 for 29. pic.twitter.com/Caq7hMBPqk — zach (@zjlaing) February 27, 2024

The Oilers were able to fend off the Kings, as they moved two points ahead of them to defend third place in the Pacific Division. They also pull within one point of the Vegas Golden Knights for second in the division.

Bouchard among NHL’s best:

Evan Bouchard continued his torrid scoring pace in this one. His third-period marker, scored in true “Bouch Bomb” fashion, was Bouchard’s 15th of the season. This moves him into a tie with Calgary Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar for first place in goals by a defenceman this season.

“[Bouchard] does all these plays and more often than not he’s on the scale of giving us the good stuff,” Mattias Ekholm told reporters about his d-partner after the game. “There’s going to be hiccups, there’s going to be some reads where it doesn’t pan out, but I think he’s been really good at weighing those situations.”

EDM LAK G56. February 26, 2024. Evan Bouchard goal. 3-2.🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/SctqaNvzwO — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) February 27, 2024

He did have a confusing play right before LA’s second goal but you have to take the good with the bad in Bouchard. While his defensive game has some work to be done, he remains one of the best offensive blueliners in the league right now.

Turning point PK:

Edmonton very nearly found themselves in a deep hole in the second period, down 2-1 and having to kill off a 24-second 5-on-3. The Kings have a very good PP and did generate some chances, but goaltender Stuart Skinner stood strong with a few critical saves.

“That was the difference in the game,” head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters after the win. “[Skinner] made some big saves and our guys made plays on that kill and we were obviously able to score powerplay goals shortly after that.”

This seemed to swing momentum for the team, as they later found the back of the net on a wicked tip in the high slot by Leon Draisaitl on a powerplay that same period. It is certainly a good change from how their PK was doing in the games after the All-Star break.

McDavid continues assists streak:

Captain Connor McDavid might not have a goal in his last 10 games, but man can he dish the puck. He continued his torrid streak of helpers tonight, assisting on two goals. He is now up to 70 assists on the year and is well on his way to 100, which would put him with some very special players.

Though it might’ve been Connor Brown with the nicest assist of the night, on a sweet feed to Nugent-Hopkins in the third period.

“It was great, I just tried to drop it to him and he saw me open,” said Nugent-Hopkins. “I think it just hit my skate and went in.”

McDavid told the media this morning that his new game plan would involve not shooting the puck and seeing just how many assists he could get. While he was joking, he certainly did that tonight. The goals will come, but you can’t complain when he’s having a helping hand in so many goals.

He hit the 90th point mark for the 8th time in his career tonight.