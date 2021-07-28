The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Warren Foegele in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes for defenceman Ethan Bear.

The 24-year-old is coming off his second full-time season in the NHL, where he spent time as a top-pair blueliner alongside Darnell Nurse.

Bear tallied eight points (two goals, six assists) in 43 games with the Oilers in 2020-21.

Foegele, 25, is coming to Edmonton after being drafted 67th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. He netted 20 points in the 2020-21 campaign (10 goals, 10 assists).

The Ontario native enjoyed a career-high during the 2019-20 season, scoring 13 goals and adding 17 assists.