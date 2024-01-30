Non-essential water ban expected to be lifted on Sunday, Epcor says

Epcor has provided an update on the mandatory ban on non-essential water use in effect for Edmonton and the surrounding region, saying it expects the restrictions to be lifted by the end of the weekend.

The utility company says work is underway and that it has determined the likely cause of the distribution pumping equipment system failure at the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant that halted distribution from one of the region’s two water treatment plans.

There are four pumps in the E.L. Smith Plant system, two of which have now been temporarily restored and are in operation today, Epcor wrote in a statement. The largest two pumps are still unavailable due to electrical issues.

“The work at the plant is focused on repairing the electrical feed system to the very large, 4000 horsepower, water distribution pumps that feed the reservoir system. This involves replacing major electric cables within the treatment plant electrical system. Once completed, the pumps will be restarted,” the utility wrote.

Once repairs have been completed, replenishing the reservoirs and stabilizing the water distribution network will take some time. Epcor expects the non-essential water ban to be in place until mid-day on Sunday, February 4.

The utility continues to ask residents to conserve water by taking short showers instead of baths and turning off the tap while brushing their teeth or shaving.

“Please delay laundry and hand-wash small amounts of dinner dishes. Every drop helps.”

Businesses using large volumes of non-essential water, such as laundromats and car washes, are asked to halt their water use. Businesses that use water to deliver a life-sustaining product or service for people, animals and plants are exempt.

Other exemptions include businesses such as hospitals and restaurants that must use water to meet health code standards.

There continues to be no impact on the quality of the drinking water.

Water consumption falls

Epcor said a “noticeable reduction in water consumption was achieved” yesterday after the ban took effect. Consumption fell on Monday, January 29, from an average of 370 million litres per day to 340 million litres per day, and lower consumption has continued today.

Over 300 businesses with high water usage and non-essential operations were contacted on Monday, which responded by reducing consumption to essential use or completely halting operations.

“There has been a tremendous effort by Epcor’s large-use customers, regional water communities, small businesses and individual customers to reduce use since the implementation of the non-essential use ban,” it stated.

“Epcor would like to once again thank everyone in the region who has reduced their usage and supported these efforts as this remains a difficult situation for all residents and customers.”

While most businesses have complied with the non-essential use ban, Epcor noted it has received reports of some businesses continuing to use water for non-essential purposes. It said it would begin enforcing the ban by advising businesses to comply or risk having their water cut off.