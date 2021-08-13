Environment Canada issues heat warning for Edmonton

It looks like Edmonton is in store for a hot weekend. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city, with high temperatures over the coming days.

Parts of northwestern, central and southern Alberta will see daytime highs near 30°C with overnight lows near 14°C starting today, according to Environment Canada.

The warm temperatures will continue through the weekend before cooler temperatures move into the province on Monday.

Edmonton temperatures are forecast to be 31ºC with plenty of sunshine today. Overnight, we’ll see 17ºC with clear skies before the weekend kicks off.

Saturday is the peak of the heat, reaching a high of 33ºC and sunny. Sunday is expected to hit 30ºC before a cooldown starts on Monday.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” said Environment Canada.

The government agency advises residents and visitors in the city to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” according to EC.

A full list of heat warnings for the entire province can be found on the Environment Canada website.