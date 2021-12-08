Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Edmonton

Better take it slow while on the roads. A freezing rain warning is in place for Edmonton on Wednesday, December 8.

Environment Canada says freezing rain will end later this morning. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Rain continues to fall on frozen surfaces, making road conditions terrible. Our car skid down our driveway here in Sherwood Park, Ab. #Abstorm pic.twitter.com/L4NL54HoOe — Kyle Cleary (@Wx_Ninja) December 8, 2021

This morning’s #icy risk areas. Already several collisions have been reported, some area roads have been closed including the QEII south of #Edmonton (Leduc to Millet). Brace for very slick conditions or postpone travel until it is deemed safe if possible. #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/R04pKG1LKL — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) December 8, 2021

There are currently nine other regions in the province with a freezing rain warning in effect.

Rest assured that the freezing rain shouldn’t last long.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast for Edmonton, it hovers around 1ºC today, even reaching 5ºC on Saturday.

The EC says freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.