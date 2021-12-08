NewsWeather

Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Edmonton

Dec 8 2021, 4:32 pm
Better take it slow while on the roads. A freezing rain warning is in place for Edmonton on Wednesday, December 8.

Environment Canada says freezing rain will end later this morning. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

There are currently nine other regions in the province with a freezing rain warning in effect.

Rest assured that the freezing rain shouldn’t last long.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast for Edmonton, it hovers around 1ºC today, even reaching 5ºC on Saturday.

Environment Canada

The EC says freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

