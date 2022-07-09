Elks partner up to broadcast CFL's first Indigenous language broadcast

The Edmonton Elks are making CFL history.

The Elks will broadcast the CFL’s first game in an Indigenous language, with their home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium on July 22 airing across the province of Alberta on Windspeaker’s stations CFWE (98.5 FM in Edmonton) and CJWE (88.1 FM in Calgary).

The game will be broadcast in nêhiyawêwin (Cree) by Wayne Jackson, originally from the Goodfish Lake First Nation in northeastern Alberta, Darcy Houle, from the Goodfish Lake First Nation on Treaty Six Territory, and Edwin Thomas, from the Saulteaux First Nation, Saskatchewan.

“This will be an exciting and historic broadcast as it will allow the Cree language to be broadcast on an entire network to football fans across Alberta,” said Bert Crowfoot, the founder and CEO of the Aboriginal Multi-Media Society, which includes radio stations CFWE North, CJWE South, and 89.3 The Raven Edmonton.

📻 Proud to announce our partnership with @cfweradio & @cjweradio on the first Indigenous language broadcast in @CFL history! Our July 22 game vs. @Wpg_BlueBombers will be radio broadcast in nêhiyawêwin (Cree) across Alberta. DETAILS | https://t.co/UIDRyFi3mb#GoElks #CFL pic.twitter.com/YRu0vWWAuG — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) July 8, 2022

The broadcast is part of the Elks’ Indigenous Celebration game.

It will also feature the Canadian national anthem performed in nêhiyawêwin (Cree) and English and the game’s coin toss by Grand Chief of Treaty Six First Nations George Arcand Jr. There will also be an Indigenous performance at halftime.

“Sports has the power to transcend all language barriers. As a community-owned team, bringing people together around the game of football is one of our main objectives,” Elks President and CEO Victor Cui said.

“We’re excited to be working with a tremendous partner like Windspeaker Media, who has gone above and beyond to make this historic broadcast a reality.”