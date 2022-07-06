Kids now get in free to all remaining Edmonton Elks regular-season games

The Edmonton Elks are making it easier than ever to have some family fun at a CFL game.

Tickets for all kids 12 and under will be free of charge through the remainder of the regular season, the Elks announced Wednesday. The initiate, a partnership with Save-On-Foods, begins Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Calgary Stampeders at Commonwealth Stadium.

“As a proud community-owned club, we understand that one of our primary objectives is to build lasting memories for everyone in our community, most notably our youth,” Elks President and CEO Victor Cui said in a release. “By greatly reducing the barrier to entry for kids 12 and under, we’re hoping to provide an awesome experience for 1,000s of kids this summer.

“By expanding our kids get in free initiative beyond the traditional Labour Day Rematch game, we’re excited to welcome so many young faces to our games all season long. The thought of bringing the joy of Edmonton Elks football to the next generation of fans is energizing.”

Do it for the kids you say… How about 🅵🆁🅴🅴 tickets for all kids 12 and under for the rest of the season! Make some memories with us in 2022. DETAILS 👉 https://t.co/Rn3WvLnskN | #GoElks #CFL pic.twitter.com/hHvpwMVN7X — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) July 6, 2022

Tickets for kids will still need to be secured through Ticketmaster and are free of charge when an adult ticket is purchased. No promo code is required to net the ticket.

In addition, children 12 and under are also invited onto the field postgame for the remaining eight regular-season games. An adult supervisor is welcome to join kids on the field, as they run on the same turf as their gridiron heroes.