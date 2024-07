10 apartments you can buy for under $100K in Edmonton

If you are looking for a deal on real estate in Edmonton, we have rounded up 10 spacious apartments for sale that are under $100,000.

So whether you are looking to break into the housing market or maybe dipping your toes into the rental world, here are some apartments that won’t be too hard on your bank account.

Asking price: $68,000

One bedroom, one bathroom

753 square feet

Asking price: $80,000

One bedroom, one bathroom

754 square feet

Asking price: $82,900

One bedroom, one bathroom

703 square feet

Asking price: $84,900

One bedroom, one bathroom

636 square feet

Asking price: $85,000

One bedroom, one bathroom

722 square feet

Asking price: $89,900

One bedroom, one bathroom

626 square feet

Asking price: $99,000

Two bedrooms, one bathroom

904 square feet

Asking price: $99,900

One bedroom, one bathroom

603 square feet