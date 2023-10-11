Admire TONS of Christmas lights and displays on a race track near Edmonton this winter

Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at the RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season just outside of Edmonton.

The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, with this year’s light show featuring some favourite displays from previous years. We love the classics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magic of Lights (@themagicoflights)

You can even tune your radio to 88.7 FM to enjoy merry melodies provided by 96.3 The Breeze while you admire the lights.

Tickets start at $30 and go up to $125. You can purchase them here.

Opening night is Thursday, November 23, and wraps up on Saturday, January 6, 2024. It will be open Sunday to Thursday from 5 to 9 pm and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 pm.

Magic of Lights will be closed for private events on certain days, so check the calendar before you go just in case.

Magic of Lights

Address: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County

Dates: November 23, 2023, to January 6, 2024

Instagram