Edmonton police say an elderly woman was stabbed by a man after she greeted him on the way to catch a bus.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) shared on X (formerly Twitter), that on September 10, the woman “kindly greeted a male in his 20s while on her way to catch the bus on 82 Avenue.”

Police say the man, impaired by drugs, stabbed her without provocation. The woman was brought to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The suspect has since been charged and is in custody.